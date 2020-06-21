Shellsburg man arrested in connection with April 1 fatal collision

Linn County officers have arrested Bryce Wagehoft, 30, of Coralville, after he was involved in an April 1 vehicular collision that resulted in the death of Dawn Stout, 43, of Cedar Rapids.

Wagehoft was charged June 19 with for vehicular homicide under the influence, vehicular homicide recklessness, the third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Stout was driving east near 12001 Ellis Rd at 5:37 p.m. April 1 when her vehicle collided with Wagehoft’s vehicle, which had failed to yield for a construction area. Wagehoft was thrown from his vehicle and trapped beneath it. He and his two passengers, Wendie Beard, 23, of Vinton, and David Nelson, 33, of Palo, were taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital.

