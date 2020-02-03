Public Safety

6 pounds of marijuana, edibles found in North Liberty apartment

Bryce L. Peterson
NORTH LIBERTY — Six pounds of marijuana and homemade food containing THC were found in a North Liberty home on Saturday.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, officers were called to an apartment at 100 Cherry Court around 1:48 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault. While investigating, officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the apartment.

Police obtained a search warrant and found more than 6 pounds of marijuana and “a large amount” of homemade candy and peanut butter cookies containing THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, the ingredient in marijuana that gives users a high.

Police said the tenant, 50-year-old Bryce L. Peterson, put two children living in the apartment at risk. He also put other tenants at risk by disabling four out of five smoke detectors in the apartment, police said.

Peterson was arrested and charged with controlled substance violation, Iowa drug tax stamp violation, two counts of child endangerment with no injury, domestic assault without intent to cause injury, assault, and tampering with a smoke detector.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

