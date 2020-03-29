Brief tornado causes damage in Oelwein

A brief tornado caused damage Saturday evening around Oelwein as fast-moving storms spewed hail and heavy downpours across Northeast Iowa.

According to the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wis., a rain-wrapped tornado of undetermined strength formed at 6:33 p.m. west of Oelwein. It caused damage to apartment buildings and trees along its approximately 5 mile path toward Maynard, the weather service said.

About two hours later, another tornado caused damage to barns and a house near Potosi, Wis., the office said.

Reports to the weather service show that the worst damage in Oelwein was around Red Gate Park on the city’s west side. Storm spotters reported that trees were down and apartment buildings were damaged. The weather service, in its preliminary reports Sunday, didn’t report any injuries.

Spotters also reported brief but heavy rains and hail in many Northeast Iowa locations, including hail of up to an inch in diameter in Elkader.

Windy conditions are forecast for Sunday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 50 mph, the weather service said.