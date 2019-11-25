Cedar Rapids man accused of enticing 15-year-old girl for sex

A Cedar Rapids man used social media to entice a 15-year-old girl for sex, police say.

After sending social media messages to entice her, Brian A. Barnes, 30, engaged in a sex act with the teen, even though he knew she was younger than 16, according to a Linn County criminal complaint. Investigators say Barnes admitted to the sex act, which allegedly happened at an apartment in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Barnes has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and enticing a minor, a Class D felony. He is being held at the Linn County jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.