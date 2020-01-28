Coralville man found with meth, marijuana, counterfeit bill after traffic stop

CORALVILLE — A Coralville man may face a lengthy prison sentence after being found with a variety of drugs.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, just after 11 p.m. Monday, an officer spotted a black SUV driving with no lights on. The driver — later identified as 30-year-old Brett T. Kriz — was pulled over on the Interstate 80 westbound exit ramp.

Police said Kriz had “mumbled speech, droopy eyelids, blood shot eyes and slow speech.” He did not have a driver’s license and initially gave the officer a fake name, police said.

After a K-9 officer was requested and alerted on the vehicle, a search was conducted. Police searched the vehicle and found three baggies of meth, 36 doses of Clonazepam — a drug used to treat seizures and panic disorders, marijuana, a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue, two pipes with a burnt powdery substance inside, scales and a counterfeit $100 bill.

Kriz was taken to the Coralville Police Department and fell asleep while en route, police said. Police said Kriz also struggled to stay awake during field sobriety tests, which showed signs of impairment. While he had a .00 percent blood alcohol level, a drug recognition expert determined Kriz was under the influence of marijuana, a stimulant and a depressant and was unable to safely drive.

Kriz was arrested and faces numerous charges including controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; Iowa drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony; operating under the influence — third offense, a Class D felony; forgery, a Class D felony; and multiple misdemeanors. The felonies alone carry a potential sentence of 45 years in prison.

