Man faces vehicular homicide charges in hit-and-run wreck that killed one, seriously injured another

An Urbana man faces multiple charges — including two counts of homicide by vehicle — after a car wreck last year in Linn County left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to the criminal complaint, Bret D. Klima, 30, faces charges of homicide by vehicle — operating under the influence, homicide by vehicle — reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from a hit-and-run wreck that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the parking lot of Bully’s North, 510 Iowa Street, in Center Point.

When they arrived, the complaint states, deputies spoke with several witnesses who reported Klima — who was driving a Chevrolet Suburban — had “’floored it’ — rapidly accelerating in reverse and hitting Kimberley Swore, 50, of Center Point, and Jack Greenhaw Jr., 46, of Vinton, before fleeing the scene.

Swore died from her injuries, authorities said, and Greenhaw was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hours later, deputies located Klima, who allegedly admitted to recklessly and “feeling ‘a little buzzed,’ at the time of the collision. Klima told officers he had consumed five beers and one mixed drink before the incident, the complaint states.

According to her obituary, Swore is survived by her son, her parents, six siblings and Jack Greenhaw — the other victim in the incident — who was “the love of her life.”

Swore worked as a respiratory therapist for several years at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton and most recently at CarePro in Cedar Rapids, according to the obituary.

Known for her wit, her infectious laugh and her fun-loving, happy-go-lucky personality, Swore was characterized as a “woman of nature” who loved to be outdoors and enjoyed hunting for mushrooms in the spring.

“She truly found the joy in life and embraced it,” the obituary reads.

