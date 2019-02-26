Brazilian man sentenced to one year for intimidating flight crew during trip to Chicago

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Brazilian tattoo artist was sentenced Tuesday to one year in federal prison for intimidating flight crew on a Canadian flight bound for Chicago, which was diverted to Cedar Rapids because of the man’s bizarre behavior

Guilherme Alves De Melo, 33, pleaded guilty last Auguest in U.S. District Court to one count of intimidating a flight crew member or attendant and lessening or interfering with the crew’s ability to perform duties.

During the hearing, Alves admitted his behavior was intimidating and that he interfered with the crew members’ ability to do their jobs during the June 23 flight.

In that hearing, a judge was told that Alves, who was found competent but was diagnosed as having a psychotic episode during the flight, according a psychological evaluation, returned to a hospital for a few days after the previous hearing and was given two injections of long-term release drugs for his mental issues.

Alves confirmed during the plea hearing that he understood what U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams asked him and Alves said the medication didn’t impair his ability to understand.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, U.S. District Senior Judge Linda Reade said Alves would be deported back to Brazil after serving his prison time, since he isn’t a United States citizen.

Prosecutors agreed to the non-guideline sentencing of one year and one day because Alves was diagnosed with having an “acute psychotic episode” on June 23, 2018.

Reade also ordered Alves to serve three years of supervised release and pay victim restitution of $5,245 to two passengers or crew members, who were on the plane that day, and $4,790 to American Airlines.

During previous hearings, Homeland Security Special Agent Christopher Cantrell testified about what passengers and crew members said happened during the flight.

One passenger said Alves had a “temper tantrum,” punched himself in the face then told a flight attendant, “Why are you hitting me?” Cantrell said.

Alves also said he was bleeding when he wasn’t.

Another passenger said Alves drew on his face with a pen or marker and started talking in different languages, like he was talking on a phone that wasn’t there. At some point, Alves made motions like he was slitting his wrists.

In general, people on the plane were “frightened and children were crying,” Cantrell said.

Passengers helped restrain Alves with zip ties provided by the flight crew, according to the criminal complaint, and the flight was diverted to The Eastern Iowa Airport.

Cantrell testified at a previous hearing that Alves, after his arrest, told investigators he had eaten part of his boarding pass to prove he was part of a movie being filmed on the flight. Alves also ripped up his personal identification, expired visa, a temporary visa and boarding pass during the flight.

Paul Eggerman, a Cedar Rapids psychologist who evaluated Alves in July, previously testified Alves had “limited, spotty” memory of what happened on the plane and said the incident was scary to him. He ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor in Alves’ behavior, based on toxicology reports.

Alves was also charged in state court for his actions after the plane landed in Cedar Rapids and he was removed by Cedar Rapids police. He again became loud and used expletives, which other passengers and employees of the airport heard, and he charged with disorderly conduct, pleaded guilty in Linn County District Court and was fined $100.

