Iowa City man faces riot charge for June brawl

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man has been arrested for his role in a large brawl earlier this year.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, a large fight involving 30 or more people broke out around 7:43 p.m. June 21 in the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Police said they were able to collect recordings of the fight from social media and surveillance cameras, which show the melee starting in the parking lot at 1102 Hollywood Boulevard before continuing out into the street.

Police said video shows 24-year-old Brandon L. Juniel run into the scrum after it had begun and kick and punch a subject on the ground. Juniel then ran down the street and started assaulting another subject who was already being attacked, police said.

Juniel was arrested Sept. 6 and faces one count of participating in a riot, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Juniel was one of five men arrested following a shots fired incident on Dec. 4, 2017 near Amber Lane and Lakeside Drive in Iowa City. Police said Juniel was part of a group of people blocking the road and preventing a car from passing. The victim in the case exchanged words with the group, who proceeded to attack him. One member of the group fired a gun during the altercation, police said.

Court records show Juniel was convicted of participating in a riot, given a two-year suspended prison sentence and placed in a residential facility for up to a year.

