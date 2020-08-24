Public Safety

Iowa City man faces possible prison time after break-in, assault

Brandon D. Blake
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces possible prison time after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman inside.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers responded to an Iowa City home around 3:08 a.m. Monday after the resident called to report 29-year-old Brandon D. Blake had broken into her residence. An investigation into the incident found Blake had entered the apartment through a patio and began damaging the residence.

Police said Blake threatened the woman and proceeded to assault her while she held an infant. She was able to get away from Blake and call 911. Blake was still in the apartment when officers arrived, police said. Blood was found at the scene.

Blake was arrested and told the officer who took him to jail that the victim was lucky they arrived in time or he would have killed her, police said.

Blake faces charges of first-degree burglary, domestic assault — second offense, child endangerment, second-degree harassment, interference with official acts and violating a protective order. The burglary charge carries a potential 25-year prison sentence.

