Public Safety

Brady Kunkel to run unopposed for Johnson County sheriff

IOWA CITY — Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel will run opposed in the November election for county sheriff.

The Johnson County Auditor’s Office confirmed Friday that all deadlines for the Nov. 3 general election have passed, and Kunkel is the only candidate for sheriff.

The Johnson County Republicans also said Friday they did not nominate anyone to run against Kunkel.

Kunkel won the June Democratic primary against Cedar Rapids police Sgt. Al Fear of Swisher.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek is retiring after serving four terms and is seeking election to the Iowa House in November. A Democrat, he faces incumbent Republican Rep. Bobby Kaufmann in House District 73, which covers Cedar County and portions of Johnson and Muscatine counties.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

