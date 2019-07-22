Boy found dead under lawn mower near Fairfax

A “male juvenile” was declared dead at the scene after responders arrived to a call of a lawn mower overturning, trapping someone beneath it.

Emergency personnel responded at 8:19 p.m. Monday to the 5600 block of East Cemetery Road between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax, according to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

They found a juvenile pinned under a mower in a ditch. Authorities think the driver had been mowing near the ditch when the mower overturned, trapping him underneath.

The boy was declared dead at the scene, and no age was listed. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.