Public Safety

Boy, 13, sustains minor injuries Tuesday after being hit by school bus in Cedar Rapids

Police said the boy was riding a bicycle when he veered into the bus' path

Taylor Elementary School at 720 7th Ave SW in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Gazette photo)
Police said a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly hit by a school bus in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue SW near Taylor School.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, witnesses reported the boy rode into the street from an access road from the school.

Police said the teen then traveled along the wrong side of the road before veering into the path of the school bus.

The 13-year-old was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Authorities did not release the boy’s name.

The bus driver, identified as 68-year-old Dennis Long of Cedar Rapids, was not injured.

No charges have been filed.

The Gazette reached out to the Cedar Rapids Community School District for more information, but has not received a response.

