Bowling Street in Cedar Rapids closed due to flooding

Prairie Creek flooding has caused a segment of Bowling Street SW in Cedar Rapids to be closed.

The city announced Wednesday the closure of J Street SW between Hawkeye Downs Road SW and 50th Avenue SW. Today, the Cedar Rapids Police Department advised that Bowling Street is also closed between 33rd Avenue SW and 41st Avenue SW, while recommending that drivers use C Street SW, Interstate 380 or Sixth Street SW until the water recedes.

In Marion, Thomas Park and Boyson Trail are closed due to recent rains, melting snow and flooding of Indian Creek. Marion Fire Marshal Wade Markley reminded residents to avoid area floodwaters, stating “the best course of action is to avoid entering any flood-prone areas or flash flood zones. It takes very little water to sweep you off your feet or move a vehicle. Turn around; don’t drown.”

Other Cedar Rapids streets closed due to flooding:

• First Street NW closed between Penn Avenue NW and E Avenue NW

• Hawkeye Downs Road SW closed between Sixth Street SW and J Street SW

• Otis Road

Linn County roads closed due to flooding:

• Old Bridge Road 68th Ave & Tissel Hollow Road are CLOSED due to water over the road from Nursery Rd to 76th Avenue until further notice

• Otter Road is CLOSED due to water over the road from Midway Road to Toddville Road until further notice

• Red School Road is CLOSED due to water over the road until further notice

• Red Bridge Road & Whitney Road are CLOSED due to water over the road from Ammeter Road on Red Bridge Road through the intersection of Red Bridge Road and Whitney Road and Whitney Road is CLOSED to Heatons Valley Road

• Linn Jones Road is CLOSED due to water over the road from Old Church Road to 4690 Linn Jones Road until further notice