Public Safety

West Branch man accused of burglary, stalking

Boone L. Barton
Boone L. Barton

WEST BRANCH — A West Branch man threatened to harm a woman and forced his way into her home, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 23, 39-year-old Boone L. Barton arrived at a home in West Branch. Despite there being a protective order against him and being asked to leave several times, Barton continued to stay in the home for several days.

Authorities said Barton took the woman’s cellphone and the cellphone of a child also residing in the home. Barton was allegedly verbally abusive and hostile to the woman and the child, causing them to fear for their well-being, the sheriff’s office said. Barton also threatened to stab the woman’s eyes out, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Barton left the residence at one point and the woman locked him out of the home. However, Barton broke back into the home. He was eventually arrested on Dec. 26 and faces charges of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; stalking, a Class D felony; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor; domestic assault — second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and violation of a protective order, a simple misdemeanor. He remains in custody on a $45,000 bond.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

