Body of missing Washington County teen found

The body of a Washington County teenager reported missing the evening of Wednesday, June 5, has been found deceased.

At approximately 1:30 p, m. on Thursday, June 6, the missing teenager was located east of the 1500 block of Highway 1, 4.4 miles south of Kalona. The teenager was found deceased and additional information will be available from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after the completion of the investigation and an autopsy.

On Thursday, June 6, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release asking for assistance located a missing person. The release said the department received a report of a missing teenager that was last seen at a gathering East of the 1500 Block of Hwy 1. This is approximately 4.4 miles South of Kalona.

Sixteen-year-old Colton Allen was last seen wearing only a swim suit around 6 p.m. He did not have shoes or a shirt on and left his cellphone at the gathering. He was described as five-foot-seven, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Numerous emergency agencies from multiple jurisdictions worked in the area to search.

According to their Facebook page, the Mid-Prairie School District is providing counselors, administrators, clergy and other support personnel in the high school library until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, for those effected by the death. Additional support services will be available Friday, June 7, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

*The Journal will continue to provide updates as they become available.