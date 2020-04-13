Body of missing teen recovered in Coralville Reservoir; death investigation underway

JOHNSON COUNTY — The search for a missing Tiffin teen has become a death investigation.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said the circumstances surrounding 15-year-old Noah Herring’s death require further investigation.

“The circumstances are suspicious enough that we need to look into it further,” Pulkrabek said Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Herring was last seen in Tiffin around 3 p.m. on April 7. An Operation Quickfind was launched on April 9.

Authorities said Herring’s body was recovered from the Coralville Reservoir on April 11. Pulkrabek said he could not share what details about Herring’s death lead authorities to believe the death is suspicious.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help from anyone who was boating or fishing on the Coralville Reservoir near Scales Pointe Campground or near the area known as Diving Rock on April 7. Anyone with information is asked to call the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 356-6800.

