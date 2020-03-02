Body found in Cedar River near Prairie Park Fishery

Police are investigating after a body was found in Cedar River Monday morning near Prairie Park Fishery in the 2100 block of Otis Road SE.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a kayaker reported seeing the body at about 11:45 a.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene, according to a news release, and located the body, which was caught on some debris.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department worked to recover the body and a CRPD Crime Scene Unit officer was on hand, police said.

Two boats on the water and a team of six firefighters and officers worked to recover the remains. There also was a recovery team on the bank near the site.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the body was placed in an ambulance.

The police department said the circumstances of death are being investigated. No identification will be released at this time, police said.

