Body found in Cedar River near Prairie Park Fishery

A body was found in the Cedar River Monday morning, March 2, 2020, near Prairie Park Fishery in the 2100 block of Otis R
Police are investigating after a body was found in Cedar River Monday morning near Prairie Park Fishery in the 2100 block of Otis Road SE.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a kayaker reported seeing the body at about 11:45 a.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene, according to a news release, and located the body, which was caught on some debris.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department worked to recover the body and a CRPD Crime Scene Unit officer was on hand, police said.

Two boats on the water and a team of six firefighters and officers worked to recover the remains. There also was a recovery team on the bank near the site.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the body was placed in an ambulance.

The police department said the circumstances of death are being investigated. No identification will be released at this time, police said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Check back for additional details on this developing story.

 

