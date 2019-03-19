Body found at Iowa City car fire on Gilbert Court

Iowa City Police and Fire found a deceased person inside a car at approximately 11 p.m. Monday after a witness reported seeing an occupied vehicle on fire in the parking lot of 1213 Gilbert Ct., Iowa City.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and confirmed there was an occupant inside.

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating to determine the circumstances and whether a crime occurred. Police are requesting anyone with related information to contact them at (319) 356-5275, for case number #2019002539.