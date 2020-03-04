Public Safety

Body believed to be missing UI student recovered in Iowa River near Hills

University of Iowa student David Le, 19, was last seen the morning of Nov. 14, 2019. Authorities believe he may have jum
University of Iowa student David Le, 19, was last seen the morning of Nov. 14, 2019. Authorities believe he may have jumped from a bridge into the Iowa River in Iowa City. (Submitted photo)
HILLS — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday recovered a body believed to be missing University of Iowa student David Le.

However, authorities said they can not make that determination until an autopsy is performed and the body is positively identified. Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel said it would likely be a few days before investigators know for certain.

According to a news release, deputies located a body in the Iowa River near 4755 Sand Road SE around 1:06 p.m. The body was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Le, 19, of Sioux City, was last seen around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 13 at Macbride Hall on the UI campus.

The following day, a student found Le’s backpack on the Iowa Avenue Bridge and turned it over to a UI employee, who contacted police.

Search efforts focused on the Iowa River immediately north and south of the bridge and included dragging the river and deploying divers and cadaver dogs. Search efforts were suspended on Nov. 18.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

