Bodies of missing Arizonans found buried in Subaru in Evansdale

EVANSDALE — The search for a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather appears to have ended on a dead-end road in Evansdale southeast of Waterloo.

Chino Valley, Ariz., police on Friday said the remains — believed to be Elissa Landry, 28, and her stepfather,

David Batten, 45, of Chino Valley — were discovered inside Landry’s Subaru, which was buried in an undeveloped lot on Timber Oak Road.

Official confirmation of the identities is pending medical examiner results, police said.

Batten and Landry were reported missing around April 19 along with Landry’s boyfriend, Mitchell Allen Mincks, 24, formerly of Waterloo, who was living with family members in Arizona.

Mincks, 24, was found April 28 at a rural Black Hawk County home and detained on a federal probation violation. Earlier this week, he was taken from Iowa back to Arizona for a hearing.

This week, Chino Valley police said they received information that evidence relating to the missing person was located at Timber Oak Road, and they notified local law enforcement and sent detectives to Iowa.

FBI agents were involved in the search, along with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo and Evansdale police.

Evansdale neighbors said police arrived at the 1-acre lot, which houses a steel shed and animal pens, on Wednesday. Trailers and light earth-moving equipment could be seen on the property Thursday. On Friday, officers put up tarps to shield the scene from view.