BLM protesters accused of assaulting Iowa City pedestrians with water bottles

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — Two Cedar Rapids men participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Iowa City Saturday are accused of assaulting pedestrians with water bottles.

According to an Iowa City police news release and criminal complaints, around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers saw subjects in a vehicle “forcefully” throwing full water bottles at pedestrians. The suspect vehicle was also seen running stop signs and driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which was driven by 18-year-old Daniel T. Galloway of Cedar Rapids. Marquise J.K. Hubbard, 19, of Cedar Rapids, was one of the passengers in the vehicle. Police said as Galloway drove away from the crowd, he, Hubbard and two other passengers threw water bottles at random pedestrians not involved in the protest.

Another passenger in the vehicle asked Galloway to stop and told police that Galloway encouraged others in his vehicle to throw water bottles at the pedestrians. At least three pedestrians were struck, police said.

Galloway faces two counts of simple assault and driving without a license. Hubbard faces three counts of simple assault.

Police said they are looking for anyone else who had water bottles thrown at them. Potential victims are asked to call Investigator Mike Smithy at 319-356-5452.

The arrest of two protesters comes on the heels of an arrest of an Iowa City man accused of attacking protesters on Aug. 21. Michael R. Stepanek, 45, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.

Stepanek is accused of striking protesters with his vehicle after he was stuck in traffic due to a demonstration, later telling investigators that he believed the protesters were in need of an “attitude adjustment.”

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

