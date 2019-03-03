Bitter cold descends on Eastern Iowa to start the week

March is coming in like a lion.

Following a February where the region experienced near record snowfall, the forecast for early March includes less precipitation, but bitter cold.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday’s high is a mere six degrees, with lows over night expected to reach -10 degrees.

With windchill factored in from Northwest winds of around 15 mph, it can feel as low as -21 degrees.

Monday is not going to be much better.

A high of 9 degrees is projected for Monday, with windchill values as low as -25 degrees.

As the middle of the week approaches, the NWS forecast shows temperatures slowly creeping into the teens, and a high of 21 degrees on Wednesday.

But with those slightly warmer temperatures comes a chance for precipitation.

Thursday calls for snow, likely in the middle of the day.

The snow could turn to rain on Friday and Saturday as the temperature may break freezing. The high for Saturday is currently projected to be 36 degrees.