Bill Campbell to serve as interim Iowa City Police Chief

IOWA CITY — For the second time in his career, Iowa City Police Capt. Bill Campbell will serve as the department’s interim chief.

Campbell — who will mark 30 years with the department in April — was named interim chief by City Manager Geoff Fruin on Monday. Campbell’s appointment, which is effective immediately, comes on the heels of Police Chief Jody Matherly announcing his retirement at the beginning of the month after three years with the department.

“With almost 30 years of experience in the police department, I am more than confident that Capt. Campbell can lead the ICPD during this transitional time,” Fruin said in a statement.

Campbell’s career with the police department includes serving as a patrol officer, field training officer, public information officer and commander of the department’s Special Response Team for eight of the 18 years he was part of SRT. Campbell was promoted to sergeant in 1996, lieutenant in 2008 and captain in 2016.

Campbell previously served as interim chief in 2016 following the retirement of Police Chief Sam Hargadine. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Administration and Psychology from Mount Mercy College and is a graduate of the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course in Louisville, Ken.

The Iowa Code states that one person can fill the role of interim police chief for a maximum of 90 days. If a new full-time chief is not selected by then, a second interim chief will be appointed by Fruin.

Citizens can learn more about the police chief search at icgov.org/policechiefsearch. Comments can also be delivered to the city manager’s office or human resources office at City Hall, 410 E. Washington St.

