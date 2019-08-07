Bicycling mother and son struck by pickup in Linn County, taken to UIHC with serious injuries

A bicycling mother and her son were seriously injured Tuesday evening when a pickup struck them on a rural road south of Cedar Rapids.

At about 8 p.m., Heidi Burkle, 45, of Cedar Rapids, and her son Reid Burkle, 13, were struck on their bicycles by a westbound pickup truck driven by Trevin Greene, 39, while on 76th Avenue Drive, east of C Street SW, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Heidi was flown by Lifeguard Air Ambulance to a local hospital, then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Reid was taken to UIHC by Area Ambulance. Both have serious injuries. Greene was alone in his pickup and uninjured.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.