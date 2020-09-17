Benton high school student dies following bus crash Wednesday

VAN HORNE -- A high school student in the Benton Community School District has died following an accident involving a school bus Wednesday.

Five other students were transported to healthcare facilities for minor injuries sustained in the head-on crash between a van and a school bus Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

The crash occurred on 15th Ave., north of Highway 30 and south of Keystone.

The driver of the van dropped off the shoulder of the road multiple times, overcorrected and crossed into the path of the Benton school bus, according to a report from Iowa State Patrol.

The driver of the van was dead on the scene, and the bus driver was not injured.

The Iowa State Patrol is not releasing names.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Benton Superintendent Pamela Ewell said the district mourns the loss the student’s family and school community is experiencing.

Counseling services are being made available at the school.

