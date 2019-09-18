Public Safety

Man dies in head-on collision in Fayette County Wednesday

MedFlight transported 27-year-old Kayla Deen Taylor, of Fayette, to Iowa City, after a head-on crash on Highway 150 south of Fayette Wednesday morning. The other driver, Benjamin John Campbell, 34, of West Union, died.
MedFlight transported 27-year-old Kayla Deen Taylor, of Fayette, to Iowa City, after a head-on crash on Highway 150 south of Fayette Wednesday morning. The other driver, Benjamin John Campbell, 34, of West Union, died.

FAYETTE — A 34-year-old man died in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Fayette County.

Benjamin John Campbell, 34, of West Union, died in a head-on crash on Highway 150 one mile south of Fayette Wednesday around 7:24 a.m.

The other driver, Kayla Deen Taylor, 27, of Fayette, was transported by MedFlight to Iowa City for serious injuries.

Taylor was traveling northbound in a 2005 Ford F150 truck when Campbell, driving southbound in a 1997 Ford F250 truck, crossed the centerline and entered the opposite lane of traffic.

Both vehicles are considered totaled.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the accident.

The accident is being investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office technical collision investigator.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police respond to report of gun in student's backpack at Tate High School

An Iowa hog farmer said his wife fell on a corn rake. Now he's on trial for her murder.

Police say man who set himself aflame at library has died at UIHC

Iowa volunteer firefighter pleads not guilty in corncrib fire

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa, Iowa State say both marching bands 'have been the target of unacceptable behavior'

Fleet Farm opens in Cedar Rapids as new anchor along Highway 100

Paulita's Pastries offers family recipes for Mexican treats

Reynolds counters California ban on tax-funded trips to Iowa over gender surgery law

Nina Swanson returns to Theatre C.R. musical realm in 'Hello, Dolly!'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.