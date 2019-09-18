Man dies in head-on collision in Fayette County Wednesday

FAYETTE — A 34-year-old man died in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Fayette County.

Benjamin John Campbell, 34, of West Union, died in a head-on crash on Highway 150 one mile south of Fayette Wednesday around 7:24 a.m.

The other driver, Kayla Deen Taylor, 27, of Fayette, was transported by MedFlight to Iowa City for serious injuries.

Taylor was traveling northbound in a 2005 Ford F150 truck when Campbell, driving southbound in a 1997 Ford F250 truck, crossed the centerline and entered the opposite lane of traffic.

Both vehicles are considered totaled.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the accident.

The accident is being investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office technical collision investigator.

