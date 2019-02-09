Public Safety

Bed fire forces apartment evacuation, no injuries reported

At 4:50 p.m. February 9, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department reportedly responded to a bed fire in a 16 unit apartment building located at 430 Jacolyn Dr. SW.

According to the report, the first responders found thick black smoke showing from the structure. The occupant of the unit with the fire was already outside the building, but was unsure if any other occupants had evacuated.

The report states firefighters simultaneously attacked the fire and evacuated residents from the other units. When firefighters entered the apartment, the report states they discovered a mattress and contents of a bedroom on fire. The fire was extinguished. The building was ventilated and gas and electric were reportedly isolated to the apartment of origin. The report says there was moderate fire and water damage to the unit, but the rest of the apartment building was not affected and no injuries were reported.

