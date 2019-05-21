Public Safety

'Bachelor' Chris Soules' sentencing delayed

Reality TV star from Iowa left scene of 2017 crash

Reality TV star Chris Soules watches arguments Tuesday in the sentencing hearing over his misdemeanor charge in an Independence courtroom. Soules pleaded guilty last year to the lesser charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury. (Kelly Wenzel/Waterloo Courier)
Reality TV star Chris Soules watches arguments Tuesday in the sentencing hearing over his misdemeanor charge in an Independence courtroom. Soules pleaded guilty last year to the lesser charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury. (Kelly Wenzel/Waterloo Courier)
/
By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo Courier

INDEPENDENCE — Sentencing of reality TV star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of an April 2017 crash that killed an Aurora farmer will have to wait.

Soules, a 36-year-old rural Arlington resident who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars,” had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday that would determine if went to prison.

But because the state had agreed to follow recommendations in a disputed sentencing report, District Court Judge Andrea Dryer agreed Tuesday with defense attorneys to strike the report and order a new one.

Sentencing was delayed to a later day.

The defense argued that the written victim statements included in the report shouldn’t have been allowed because Soules was charged with leaving the scene — which happened after the crash — and not with causing the collision that killer farmer Kenneth Mosher, 66.

Because the charge had nothing to do with the cause of the crash, Mosher’s family can’t be considered victims under Iowa Code, a defense lawyer argued.

The impact statements were included in a pre-sentencing investigation report to the judge, which under Iowa law are confidential.

But statements from direct relatives could have been read aloud in court Tuesday had they been allowed. Members of the Mosher family declined to speak with news reporters.

Authorities said Soules was heading south about 8:20 p.m. April 24, 2017, on Slater Avenue outside Aurora when he rear-ended a tractor that Mosher was driving.

The defense said Soules reported the crash to 911 operators, performed CPR and remained on the scene until medics arrived. But prosecutors said he left in another vehicle before police arrived.

Court documents show “empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages” were found in and around Soules’ truck when first responders arrived on the scene. Soules also was seen purchasing alcohol before the crash.

Soules’ lawyers, however, have said two separate urine and blood samples, tested by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab, were negative for drugs or alcohol.

After leaving the crash scene, authorities said, Soules returned home and refused to come out until authorities obtained a search warrant. Soules was taken into custody several hours after the crash.

He originally was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony with up to a five-year prison term.

In November 2018, he pleaded to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of an serious injury accident, a misdemeanor that carries up to two years in prison.

Under the plea agreement, the state was to adopt the recommendations from corrections officials who prepared the pre-sentence report.

But the defense successfully argued against including the victim impact statements.

A date for a new sentencing hearing was not scheduled.

The Gazette staff contributed.

By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2019 winter busiest ever for overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids

Two Cedar Rapids teens charged with firearms get lower bail, pretrial release

Linn County Sheriff's Office receives certification from Credible Law Enforcement Organization

Chris Soules settles with Mosher family for $2.4 million

Former West Union officer, Sierra Fox, sues city

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

Mount Mercy President announces plans to leave next summer

Chew on this: Boston Fish is saved, Louie's Scoreboard is not, and more restaurant news

VIDEO: Ford to use walking robots with self-driving vans for package deliveries

Iowa City Downtown District announces new Nighttime Mayor, Joe Reilly

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.