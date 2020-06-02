Authorities: Heavily armed men linked to Davenport violence this weekend

Seven heavily-armed men are linked to some of worst violence that rocked Davenport this week, including spraying a police pickup truck — and an officer — with 13 bullets, according to authorities and records.

The unrest that turned deadly is the worst that Iowa has experienced since anger spread worldwide after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a black man, while being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Court documents and a timeline from the Scott County Attorney’s Office assert the local men, who are between 27 and 34, were responsible for violence that began late Sunday and prompted a countywide curfew.

In addition to two injuries including the officer, two others were killed in the disturbances. One of them was Italia Marie Kelly, 22, of Davenport, who family members said joined a protest outside a Walmart but was leaving as it turned unruly.

Police are investigating the deaths of Kelly and of a man found near where the suspects exchanged gunfire with police. No one has been charged in Kelly’s death.

The fatal violence overshadowed earlier peaceful protests on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, the mayor had walked with protesters.

But hours of chaos late Sunday and early Monday across the city of 100,000 people included looting at businesses, dozens of shots fired incidents and at least two high-speed chases.

In response, Scott County imposed a 9 p.m. curfew until further notice and asked residents to stay home and secure their cars and guns.

Tuesday, Scott County Attorney Michael Walton reported a “fairly quiet night” in the city.

Walton’s office announced charges late Monday against the seven suspects.

Six were arrested after a high-speed chase through the streets of Davenport that ended when an unspecified “police intervention” disabled their vehicle, court records say.

The chase started after suspects opened fire on an unmarked police pickup truck that arrived to investigate a “suspicious vehicle” about 2:55 a.m. Monday in an ally, Walton said.

The officer driving the truck was shot in the leg with one bullet, another hit his holstered firearm and others struck his headrest, according to Walton’s timeline.

An officer riding in the truck returned fire and the suspects got in a Pontiac Grand Prix and fled. The truck drove the injured officer to a hospital as marked police vehicles chased the Pontiac, which authorities said reached speeds beyond 80 mph in city neighborhoods.

After the car crashed, police say they found seven firearms, ammunition and magazines inside it. Another gun was thrown out the window in the chase, police said.

The driver and four passengers were detained, a sixth was apprehended after trying to run away and a seventh was arrested elsewhere.

The Quad City Times identified the seven, who remained in jail, as:

• Michael Linn Cross, 27, Davenport, charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury with serious injury.

• Lashawn D’James Hensley, 27, Rock Island, charged with carrying weapons, trespass with injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Hensley also was wanted on arrest warrants.

• Raheem Jacques Houston, 27, Davenport, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Devell Carl Lewis, 32, Rock Island, charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver ecstasy and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. He also was being held on a probation violation.

• Don Christopher White Jr., 34, Rock Island, charged with eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also was wanted on an arrest warrant.

• Deaguise Ramont Hall, 31, Rock Island, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• And Brandon Jerome Pullman, 29, Rock Island, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury.

Near where the officer was shot, police later found a man lying next to a vehicle who had died from a gunshot wound. Police say they found a semi-automatic handgun underneath his body.

Walton declined to comment on whether police fire killed the man, whose identification was being withheld.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was helping investigate.

Police said surveillance video shows that the unidentified dead man and some of the arrested suspects were involved in a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers hours earlier. They were casing the business when other cars arrived and multiple people fired shots in the parking lot at each other and fled, police said.

One man was shot in the legs and eventually transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A man who first took him to a Bettendorf hospital was arrested on weapons charges.

The Quad City Times identified him as Lamar Marquese Clay, 28, of Davenport. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons. Police said they found a 9 mm handgun in his car.