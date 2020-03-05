Authorities confirm body found is missing UI student David Le

HILLS — The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found in the Iowa River near Hills early this week is missing University of Iowa student David Le.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the cause and manner of Le’s death will not be available for a few weeks. However, the death is not considered suspicious and foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

Le, 19, of Sioux City, was last seen on the UI campus on Nov. 13. The next day, his backpack was found on the Iowa Avenue Bridge. The university contacted the sheriff after locating evidence suggesting someone had entered the river from the Iowa Avenue Bridge.

Authorities searched the river in the area north and south of the bridge, but were unsuccessful in their recovery efforts. On Tuesday, deputies recovered a body in the Iowa River near 4755 Sand Road SE. An identification card belonging to Le was found with the body.

