Public Safety

Authorities confirm body found is missing UI student David Le

University of Iowa student David Le, 19, was last seen the morning of Nov. 14, 2019. Authorities believe he may have jum
University of Iowa student David Le, 19, was last seen the morning of Nov. 14, 2019. Authorities believe he may have jumped from a bridge into the Iowa River in Iowa City. (Submitted photo)

HILLS — The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found in the Iowa River near Hills early this week is missing University of Iowa student David Le.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the cause and manner of Le’s death will not be available for a few weeks. However, the death is not considered suspicious and foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

Le, 19, of Sioux City, was last seen on the UI campus on Nov. 13. The next day, his backpack was found on the Iowa Avenue Bridge. The university contacted the sheriff after locating evidence suggesting someone had entered the river from the Iowa Avenue Bridge.

Authorities searched the river in the area north and south of the bridge, but were unsuccessful in their recovery efforts. On Tuesday, deputies recovered a body in the Iowa River near 4755 Sand Road SE. An identification card belonging to Le was found with the body.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City property manager accused of misappropriating $16,000

Red Oak man accused of breaking into 12 UIHC offices

A murder outside a Cedar Rapids smoke shop shakes a mom's faith in the community

Man arrested after robbing Coralville bank

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids native sees star on the rise with 2 new films

36-year-old woman faces murder charge in Wednesday's fatal stabbing

Plug pulled on $72 million Hiawatha Midtown project

Chew on This: Villas Patio reopens in Marion, The Bohemian restaurant gets closer to completion in NewBo

Iowa Democratic leader on the road to attack Joni Ernst's health care record

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.