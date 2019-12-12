Cedar Rapids man facing charges for stolen truck, drugs and a scuffle with officers

Police arrested a 28-year-old Cedar Rapids man Wednesday after he was allegedly nabbed driving a stolen truck in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers observed a 2014 Dodge Ram truck at about 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of 15th Street SE that was displaying stolen plates.

Police said the officers witnessed the truck cross over the centerline into oncoming traffic before into an alley between 11th and 12th avenues SE.

Officer initiated a traffic stop, police said, but the vehicle did not stop. Instead it the truck kept going, leading officers on a brief pursuit through alleyways before turning on to 12th Avenue SE where the driver lost control of the truck, striking a curb and crashing into a speed limit sign.

Police said the driver — who was later identified as Austin D. Jackson — then tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. The complaint states “force had to be used to take the defendant into custody,” but police did not specify what kind of force was used.

Methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his possession, the criminal complaint states, and a replica firearm was located in the vehicle along with stolen credit cards from several victims.

Through their investigation, officers said it was learned the truck had been reported stolen on Dec. 4 from Cassill Motors at 2939 16th Avenue SW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Jackson admitted knowing the truck was stolen, according to the complaint, and told officers he had bought the truck for $300.

Jackson faces charges of second-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance — one for methamphetamine and the other for marijuana — and two counts of interference with official acts, as well as multiple traffic violations.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com