ATV driver in Linn County charged with OWI after passenger taken to hospital Saturday night

Danial Sullivan
A Cedar Rapids man driving an ATV in a rural area of Linn County late Saturday was charged with operating while intoxicated after his passenger fell and was transported to a hospital.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 1500 block of Apple Creek Drive in rural Mount Vernon, Patrick Karr, 48, fell off the back of an ATV driven by Danial Sullivan, 41, of Cedar Rapids, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither of the men was wearing a helmet and Karr was taken to Mercy Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Sullivan refused to provide a breath specimen and was charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense, according to the criminal complaint.

