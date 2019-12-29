At least 2 reportedly killed in Texas church shooting during livestreamed service

At least two people were reportedly killed in a shooting inside a crowded church near Fort Worth, Texas, a terrifying scene captured on video Sunday morning.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, but footage of the incident shows what appears to be a man shooting at least two people and then getting shot as he tried turning his weapon at the crowd.

The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ in the city of White Settlement, some 40 miles west of Dallas.

Sunday’s service was live streamed on YouTube. The video, which has since been made private, shows dozens of horrified churchgoers ducking under their seats as several people, including someone who appeared to be a security guard, drew their own weapons toward the gunman.

A local CBS affiliate reported that two people were killed and another was in critical condition, but authorities have not officially confirmed any fatalities.

Mike Drivdahl, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“A very tragic day when anybody in our community suffers,” he told reporters at a brief news conference. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families who are affected by this.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting “an evil act of violence” and “a horrible tragedy.”

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” he said in a statement.

The incident comes two years after a gunman opened fire inside another Texas church in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. The shooter, 26-year-old Devin Kelley, killed 26 people and wounded more than 20 others at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5, 2017.

Government officials and political figures from across the state and country posted numerous messages on social media condemning the shooting and calling for change.

“So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth,” former Democratic presidential candidate and Texas native Beto O’Rourke, who’s a fierce gun control advocate, wrote on Twitter.

“Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working,” he added.

“Our places of worship need to be safe havens,” Houston councilwoman-elect Letitia Plummer tweeted. “There is a real need to breakdown barriers between communities and promote love and understanding. Our thoughts and prayers with the family and friends.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also weighed in.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement,” he said in a short statement. “As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed.”

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene Sunday afternoon to assist in the investigation, according to the agency, which is known as ATF.

