CEDAR RAPIDS — Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Chatham has received a national award for his work with prosecuting opioid cases.

He received the Director’s Award for Superior Performance by the Executive Office for the U.S. Attorneys.

Chatham is the chief opioid prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Iowa.

He has prosecuted 80 opioid cases, 40 of which involved injuries or deaths, according to a news release.