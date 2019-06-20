Police: Cedar Rapids Woman attacked man with sock full of rocks, butcher knife

Police say a Cedar Rapids woman is accused of willful injury causing bodily injury after she allegedly hit her male roommate with a sock full of rocks and stabbed him with a butcher knife.

According to the criminal complaint, Brenda A. Bernier, 39, got into a fight with the man she lives with Thursday at their residence in the 3300 block of Southgate Court SW in Cedar Rapids.

During the argument, police said Bernier hit the man in the head with a sock full of rocks and then used a butcher knife to stab him in the arm and shoulder. Police said the man required medical attention for his injuries.

When police arrived at the residence, the complaint states officers “recovered the weapons,” and when questioned by investigators, Bernier allegedly admitted to the assault.

Bernier was booked into Linn County Jail on Thursday.

Willful injury causing bodily injury is a Class-D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500.

