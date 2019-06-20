Public Safety

Police: Cedar Rapids Woman attacked man with sock full of rocks, butcher knife

Police say a Cedar Rapids woman is accused of willful injury causing bodily injury after she allegedly hit her male roommate with a sock full of rocks and stabbed him with a butcher knife.

According to the criminal complaint, Brenda A. Bernier, 39, got into a fight with the man she lives with Thursday at their residence in the 3300 block of Southgate Court SW in Cedar Rapids.

During the argument, police said Bernier hit the man in the head with a sock full of rocks and then used a butcher knife to stab him in the arm and shoulder. Police said the man required medical attention for his injuries.

When police arrived at the residence, the complaint states officers “recovered the weapons,” and when questioned by investigators, Bernier allegedly admitted to the assault.

Bernier was booked into Linn County Jail on Thursday.

Willful injury causing bodily injury is a Class-D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing car, forging checks

Man accused of assaulting, robbing woman at Cedar Rapids apartment

Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pay rent

Driver critically injured after overnight rollover crash in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Horns are growing on young people's skulls; Phone use may be to blame

Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky fired for giving student-athlete 'impermissible benefit'

34 Collins Aerospace employees share $1 million jackpot

Hawkeyes athletics expands effort to up ticket sales, enhance game-day experience

Everything wrong is so right

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.