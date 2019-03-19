As floodwaters recede, Cedar Rapids to reopen Edgewood Road, others beginning Wednesday

The City of Cedar Rapids anticipates Edgewood Road NW, First Street NW and the intersection of Bowling Street and C Street SW will be reopened sometime Wednesday.
Roads in the Time Check neighborhood and Czech Village District will reopen later in the week.
In a news release, the city also stated that boat ramps along the Cedar River will remain closed until the river is at 13 feet or lower.
Current Road Closures
• Edgewood Rd NW fully closed to all traffic between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive
• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW
• Bowling St between A and C St SW
• Ely Road closure at Old River Road
• Otis Rd
• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW
• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd
• A St SW
• Old River Rd
• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW
Parks & Trail Closures
• Cheyenne Dog Park closed
• Trail at Cedar Lake closed
• Trail from Ellis Park to Edgewood Rd. closed
• Prairie Park Fishery Trail closed
• Cedar Valley Trail from A St. to Tait Cummins closed
• Sac and Fox Trail from Cole St. to Rosedale Ct.
• Cedar Valley Trail from 7th Ave to 12th Ave Bridge