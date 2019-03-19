Public Safety

As floodwaters recede, Cedar Rapids to reopen Edgewood Road, others beginning Wednesday

Edgewood Road NW is closed to traffic at Ellis Road NW due to flooding in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Mar. 18, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The City of Cedar Rapids anticipates Edgewood Road NW, First Street NW and the intersection of Bowling Street and C Street SW will be reopened sometime Wednesday.

Roads in the Time Check neighborhood and Czech Village District will reopen later in the week.

In a news release, the city also stated that boat ramps along the Cedar River will remain closed until the river is at 13 feet or lower.

Current Road Closures

• Edgewood Rd NW fully closed to all traffic between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive

• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW

• Bowling St between A and C St SW

• Ely Road closure at Old River Road

• Otis Rd

• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW

• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd

• A St SW

• Old River Rd

• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW

Parks & Trail Closures

• Cheyenne Dog Park closed

• Trail at Cedar Lake closed

• Trail from Ellis Park to Edgewood Rd. closed

• Prairie Park Fishery Trail closed

• Cedar Valley Trail from A St. to Tait Cummins closed

• Sac and Fox Trail from Cole St. to Rosedale Ct.

• Cedar Valley Trail from 7th Ave to 12th Ave Bridge

