As floodwaters recede, Cedar Rapids to reopen Edgewood Road, others beginning Wednesday

The City of Cedar Rapids anticipates Edgewood Road NW, First Street NW and the intersection of Bowling Street and C Street SW will be reopened sometime Wednesday.

Roads in the Time Check neighborhood and Czech Village District will reopen later in the week.

In a news release, the city also stated that boat ramps along the Cedar River will remain closed until the river is at 13 feet or lower.

-

Current Road Closures

• Edgewood Rd NW fully closed to all traffic between Glass Rd and River Bluff Drive

• Intersection of C Street SW and Bowling Street SW

• Bowling St between A and C St SW

• Ely Road closure at Old River Road

• Otis Rd

• Ellis Blvd Between Ellis Ln and 18th St SW

• Ellis Rd west of Edgewood Rd

• A St SW

• Old River Rd

• 1st St NW between E Ave and Penn Ave NW

-

Parks & Trail Closures

• Cheyenne Dog Park closed

• Trail at Cedar Lake closed

• Trail from Ellis Park to Edgewood Rd. closed

• Prairie Park Fishery Trail closed

• Cedar Valley Trail from A St. to Tait Cummins closed

• Sac and Fox Trail from Cole St. to Rosedale Ct.

• Cedar Valley Trail from 7th Ave to 12th Ave Bridge