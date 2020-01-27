Iowa City man faces numerous charges after leading police on chase

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man was arrested after leading police on a chase Sunday morning.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 5:55 a.m. Sunday, 23-year-old Arturio D. Henderson was spotted making purchases at Kum & Go, 731 S. Riverside Dr. The officer who came across Henderson confirmed he had several active arrest warrants.

Police said the officer attempted to make contact with Henderson when he exited the store, but Henderson shook his head when told to stop. He then got into a vehicle and fled westbound on Benton Street at a high rate of speed, police said.

The pursuit continued to the 300 block of West Benton Street where Henderson pulled into a driveway, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the front porch of a resident, police said. He then fled into the nearby residence of someone who has a protective order against Henderson, police said.

After doing a sweep of the home. Henderson was found in the same area of the home as the protected party. Police said Henderson smelled “strongly” of alcohol and burnt marijuana. He admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana the night before, police said.

Police said Henderson had a blood alcohol content of .037 percent, but a drug recognition officer believed he was too impaired to safely drive. Henderson was arrested and faces charges of operating under the influence — second offense, eluding, interference with official acts and violating a protective order. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

