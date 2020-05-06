Arrest made in 16-year-old homicide, Manchester man charged with murder

An arrest has been made in a 16-year-old homicide in which a 74-year-old woman was beaten to death and dumped along the Mississippi riverfront in Keokuk, Iowa.

According to the criminal complaint, 34-year-old Nathanial L. Ridnour, of Manchester, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Ridnour was 17 years old when he committed the murder, according to the complaint.

Police said Bonnie Callahan’s body was found on June 15, 2004 — the same day her family had reported her missing.

An autopsy showed she had suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

Ridnour had been a suspect at the time, but wasn’t charged. Police reopened the investigation in 2017.

