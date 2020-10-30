Armed man dressed in fake bulletproof vest arrested on burglary, other charges

A Cedar Rapids man who was arrested last week during a traffic stop for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, was arrested again Friday after officers found drugs and a concealed firearm in his possession.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers stopped an individual on a bicycle just before 12:30 a.m. Friday near A Avenue and Fifth Street NE.

Police said there was no light on the bicycle and officers had an open complaint for a burglary charge on the rider, who was identified as David Bryant III, 24.

During the stop, officers allegedly located a 9 mm handgun in Bryant’s possession.

Police said the handgun was concealed under his coat on his chest attached to what was later determined to be a fake bulletproof vest. Police said the handgun was reported stolen on Oct. 26 from an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of O Avenue Place NE.

Officers also allegedly found methamphetamine and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in Bryant’s possession.

It was also determined the bicycle Bryant as riding had been reported stolen on Oct. 25.

Bryant is already facing charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft for an incident that occurred on Sunday.

Investigators determined that Bryant entered an attached garage in the 1000 block of Second Street SE around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 25 and stole bicycles, golf shoes, and a bicycle helmet.

Police said the incident was captured on video and the suspect was identified by officers from previous incidents with the suspect, including an incident in which the suspect was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and arrested on October 23.

Bryant was arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail.

Bryant was arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

