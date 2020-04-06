Armed Coralville man accused of threatening to kill woman

NORTH LIBERTY — An armed Coralville man is accused of threatening to kill a woman.

The suspect — 19-year-old Keith E. Brown — was also wanted for previous weapon-related incidents.

According to North Liberty and Coralville police criminal complaints, officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Sugar Creek Lane in North Liberty around 12:21 a.m. Monday for a report of a man outside of the residence demanding to be let inside. The man, later identified as Brown, was displaying a handgun, police said.

Brown allegedly told the residents that he would kill them if she did not let him in.

Police said Brown fled on foot, but was eventually captured. His handgun — which was reported as stolen out of Cedar Rapids — was also recovered, police said.

Brown was arrested and faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and third-degree theft.

Coralville police said Brown was found with a air soft pistol that resembles a Glock when he was a passenger in a traffic stop on Oct. 11, 2019. He faces one count of carrying weapons for that incident.

Brown is also accused of threatening a woman with a gun in December 2019. Coralville police said they responded to Super 8, 611 First Ave., around 12:21 a.m. Dec. 22 for a report of a man displaying a handgun. A woman told police she had gone out to the parking lot when she noticed Brown and another subject standing between two cars.

The woman told police when Brown saw her walking toward them, he pulled a gun out of his jacket pocket. The woman said she ran back into the motel and Brown fled the area with the other subject.

Brown faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons for that incident.

