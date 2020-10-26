Arizona man indicted for vaping marijuana and being 'combative' on flight to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man from Arizona was indicted last week in federal court for vaping marijuana on a 2018 flight from Arizona to Cedar Rapids, and then becoming “combative” with a flight attendant when told to sit down.

John Russell Lindley, 32, of Tempe, Ariz., was indicted last Wednesday in U.S. District Court for one count each of unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and false statement or representation, according court documents.

Lindley, in his assigned seat, initially started smoking marijuana with a vaping pen Dec. 15, 2018 but later he set off the lavatory smoke detector, according to the indictment.

A flight attendant responded to the alarm and started knocking “forcefully” on the door. The occupant, later identified as Lindley, wouldn’t open the door and the flight attendant unlocked it from the outside.

The attendant saw smoke and smelled marijuana when the door opened, and Lindley was directed back to his seat, the indictment shows. When the attendant asked Lindley for identification, he became combative.

When the Allegiant flight landed in Cedar Rapids, all passengers were told to remain seated but Lindley didn’t follow instructions and he stood up and started taking out his items from the overheard bin. The flight attendant directed Lindley to sit down.

Lindley’s actions on the plane “intimidated a flight crew member and attendant,” which interfered with their ability to carry out their duties, according to the indictment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities also discovered Lindley had a vial that contained methamphetamine and cocaine in his checked bag.

The indictment shows Lindley also provided false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stating that he had a medical marijuana card in Arizona that authorized him to lawfully smoke marijuana for his health condition. His statement was false because agents said he didn’t have a valid medical marijuana card.

Lindley will have an initial appearance and arraignment Nov. 12 in U.S. District Court.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com