Two people were shot in Tiffin following an argument Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:52 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight between two people and a shooting in 400 block of Roberts Ferry Road in Tiffin.

Two people were transported to the University of Iowa Hospital for gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public and the shooting is under investigation, the release said.

Johnson County Sheriff Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel told The Gazette that the gender or genders of the two people could not be released at this time. Kunkel also would not say if both people had guns or if there was only one gun.

The Coralville Police Department, North Liberty Police Department, Tiffin first responders, Johnson County Ambulance Service, and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office assisted.