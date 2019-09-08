Man's 2-hour standoff with Marion, Cedar Rapids police ends peacefully Sunday

A two-hour standoff with police ended peacefully Sunday with a Marion man’s arrest on domestic assault and sex abuse charges.

Before noon, Marion police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Third Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids — an address in Marion’s jurisdiction, according to a news release.

Police said Antwan A. Dixon Jr., 21, assaulted a woman there before she escaped and called police. As officers went to arrest Dixon, he refused to exit the home or cooperate.

A tactical team and negotiators came for support, as well as Cedar Rapids police officers, and fire and ambulance services.

After nearly two hours, Dixon voluntarily surrendered without incident at 2:38 p.m. He was taken to the Linn County jail on charges of domestic abuse - strangulation and third-degree sexual abuse.