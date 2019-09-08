Public Safety

Man's 2-hour standoff with Marion, Cedar Rapids police ends peacefully Sunday

Antwan A. Dixon Jr.
Antwan A. Dixon Jr.
The Gazette

A two-hour standoff with police ended peacefully Sunday with a Marion man’s arrest on domestic assault and sex abuse charges.

Before noon, Marion police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Third Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids — an address in Marion’s jurisdiction, according to a news release.

Police said Antwan A. Dixon Jr., 21, assaulted a woman there before she escaped and called police. As officers went to arrest Dixon, he refused to exit the home or cooperate.

A tactical team and negotiators came for support, as well as Cedar Rapids police officers, and fire and ambulance services.

After nearly two hours, Dixon voluntarily surrendered without incident at 2:38 p.m. He was taken to the Linn County jail on charges of domestic abuse - strangulation and third-degree sexual abuse.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Saturday, September 7

Burlington police investigate fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Friday, September 6

Iowa City man charged with kidnapping after carrying 3-year-old 'short distance' before being stopped by child's mother

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Their field of dreams: A vacation with the candidates

Federal student loan forgiveness program rejects almost everyone

Former South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

Iowa City Zombie March to be held this month for charities

After 'virtual' caucuses rejection, Iowa Democrats back to square one

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.