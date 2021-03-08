Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 15 years for domestic assault

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 30-year-old Cedar Rapids man was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison for choking a woman as she returned home from filing a previous assault report against him.

Trial started last Monday for Antonio Lenn Buchanan but after a jury was selected he accepted a plea agreement from the prosecution. Buchanan, appearing by video, pleaded last Tuesday to two counts of assault causing bodily injury (domestic abuse and strangulation), as a habitual offender.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman who has lived with him told police she was assaulted by him May 6 of last year at her residence in Cedar Rapids. She had just returned home from making a police report regarding a similar assault when she encountered Buchanan at her apartment, according to the complaint.

The woman said Buchanan tried to choke her, grabbed her and dragged her down a flight of stairs, causing injury to her arm, the complaint stated.

Buchanan was previously convicted of domestic assault against another woman in 2019, according to court records. He also assaulted her by choking her and causing injuries.

Court documents show Buchanan also has convictions of possession with intent to distribute marijuana in 2019 and furnishing contraband to an inmate in 2017.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Sean McPartland sentenced Buchanan to 15 years on each count, which will run concurrently for a total of 15 years in prison. Each charge was a D felony, which is usually five years but those penalties were enhanced because of his previous convictions.

Buchanan must serve a mandatory minimum of three years on each count before being eligible for parole.

