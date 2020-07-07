Public Safety

Complaint: Cedar Rapids man accused in Monday morning stabbing planned to kill his wife

Anthony M. Depolis
CEDAR RAPIDS — Anthony M. Depolis, 30, had planned to kill his wife before she was stabbed multiple times Monday, court records show.

Depolis told police he had “purchased a knife in anticipation of using it to kill his wife,” according to the criminal complaint.

Depolis attempted to put his plan into action Monday, police said.

Officers were called about 9 a.m. Monday to Creekside Apartments at 3009 12th Ave. SW, where they found Diana Depolis, 37, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The criminal complaint states she had suffered “a serious stab wound to her neck ... and defensive wounds to her arms and hands.”

First responders administered emergency medical care, and Diana Depolis was transported to an area hospital.

Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow told The Gazette on Tuesday that Diana Depolis remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

Anthony Depolis was at the scene when officers arrived, according to the criminal complaint. Police said he had blood on his hands and clothing. Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

Investigators questioned Depolis at the police department, where he admitted to stabbing his wife, the criminal complaint said.

Depolis faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (domestic abuse).

