Iowa City woman accused of misappropriating nearly $75,000

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of misappropriating nearly $75,000 over the course of a year.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, between August 2019 and July 2020, 39-year-old Anna M. Hernandez was the lone board member for the Fox Hollow Condominium Owner’s Association. During that time, police said Hernandez wrote checks to herself, withdrew cash and made purchases and wire transfers. Hernandez also linked her Venmo, CashApp and PayPal accounts to the association’s bank account and deposited checks into a bank account owned by a relative.

All told, Hernandez stole $74,249.32 from the association, police said. She has been arrested and faces charges of money laundering and first-degree theft, both Class C felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

