Livestream: Cedar Rapids man will sentenced today for fatally shooting two 18-year-olds and seriously injuring two others

CEDAR RAPIDS — The sentencing for a Cedar Rapids man, who fatally shot two 18-year-olds and seriously injured two others outside a smoke shop last year, will be livestreamed from the Linn County District Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. today.

Andre Richardson, 27, was convicted in June of lesser charges in the fatal shooting of two Royal Abram and Martell Johnson and seriously injuring Booker McKinney and Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, both 19 at the time, May 18, 2019 outside the Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court SW.

Richardson pleaded in June to two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. He also pleaded to one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon.

During the plea hearing, Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said the second-degree murder and attempted murder would run concurrently for 50 years, as part of the plea agreement. The two counts of willful injury would run concurrently for 10 years and consecutively to the 50, totaling 60 years. The two other sentences totaling 15 years would run consecutively to the 60 years for a total of 75 years.

Richardson must serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years before being eligible for parole.

Seating in the courtroom is limited to immediate family members of both the defendants and the victims to provide for social distancing and other coronavirus restrictions, but 6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill has allowed other family and friends to sit in an overflow courtroom to view the livestream. Limited members of the press also are allowed in the courtroom.

A criminal complaint showed Richardson on a store surveillance video firing a series of shots from a .45-caliber handgun, even after it jammed several times, at a black Buick Rendezvous outside the smoke shop.

When officers arrived about 1:20 a.m., they found four people in the Rendezvous. Abram and Johnson were fatally shot in the back seat. McKinney and Panos-Blackcloud were seriously injured in the front.

Richardson, during the plea, admitted to fatally shooting Abram and Johnson without justification. He also admitted that he intended to kill McKinney and Panos-Blackcloud without justification.

Vander-Sanden, during the hearing, said a loaded 9 mm handgun was found in the back floorboard between Abram and Johnson, but there was no evidence the gun was displayed or fired during the shooting. He said no motive had been established for this “senseless murder.”

The plea deal was offered because the jury may not have convicted Richardson of first-degree murder, in light of Richardson claiming self-defense and the evidence of the gun found near the victims, Vander Sanden said.

