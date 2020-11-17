Public Safety

Anamosa man caught driving stolen truck in NE Cedar Rapids, police say

(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested an Anamosa man during a traffic stop Sunday after it was determined he was driving a stolen vehicle in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers spotted a dark-colored Ford F250 turning onto Interstate 380 at 12:16 a.m. Sunday being driven by Matthew J. Peterson, 24. Police said the vehicle matched the description of a truck that contained a large silver tool set in the bed that had been reported stolen earlier.

Officers followed the truck until it exited the interstate at H Avenue NE and initiated a traffic stop at H Avenue and Center Point Road NE.

Police said Peterson claimed that his father had just bought the truck and allowed him to drive it, but when officers ran the vehicle identification number, the search confirmed that the truck was reported stolen through the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Peterson was taken into custody, and a bag of methamphetamine was found in this front pants pocket, according to police. More methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a scale was located inside the vehicle.

Peterson faces charges of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

