Ames police investigating runner's stabbing near park Sunday

Police are looking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate an assault where a runner was stabbed Sunday night on Carroll Avenue, near the intersection of East Sixth Street, near Bandshell Park.

Police received a call around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday from a woman who said she had been hit on the head and stabbed. She told officers she stopped running to reply to a text message when the assault occurred, Ames police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said.

The woman described her attacker as a dark-haired white man who is about 6-feet tall, and was wearing a dark shirt with lettering and jeans. The woman, who was stabbed three times in the upper torso, said the suspect ran southbound toward the northeastern side of Bandshell Park, Tuttle said.

Tuttle said the woman did not recognize the man. “This appears to be a random attack, which we don’t see very often, so it concerns us that a random guy would attack a woman,” Tuttle said. However, Tuttle said police don’t want to create a sense of public alarm. Rather, the department wants people to be alert and aware of their surroundings. “If you see something suspicious or some suspicious activity, report it,” he said.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and released early Monday, Tuttle said.

Ames police canvassed the area and spoke to several people who may have been nearby, but as of Monday morning had no direct witnesses to the attack. Police are asking that if anyone might have seen the assault, the attacker, or may have surveillance or security cameras in the area, to contact Detective Brook McPherson at (515) 239-5313.

