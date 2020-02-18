Public Safety

Ames flag burner charged with indecent exposure for Story County Jail incidents

Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
By David Mullen, Ames Tribune

An Ames man convicted of burning a church’s LGBTQ flag has been charged with indecent exposure following several incidents at the Story County Jail in Nevada, according to court records.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, is serving a 17-year sentence for burning the church’s flag in June 2019. According to court documents, an internal investigation looked at jail footage of Martinez and found multiple incidents when he made “inappropriate” comments and performed sex acts in front of various female detention officers from Nov. 23, 2019, to Dec. 19. 2019.

On Nov. 30, Martinez allegedly told a female detention officer “you smell freaking good,” and later footage showed him standing in the middle of his cell performing a sex act with his pants off, the criminal complaint said.

Later that same night, Martinez allegedly looked out his cell door and performed another sex act before officers entered his unit to perform a security check. During the check, the female officer saw Martinez sitting on his bed where he was performing another sex act with his pants off and smiled at her.

After the detention officer returned to her desk, she communicated with Martinez over the jail’s intercom system and told him “if the behavior continued, he could be charged, to which he responded, ‘oh I know,’ ” the complaint said.

Martinez previously has been found guilty of a hate crime, third-degree harassment and being an habitual offender. Indecent exposure is a serious misdemeanor. If he’s found guilty, it will be up to a judge whether the possible year sentence is added to his current sentence, or served separately, Story County Attorney Tim Meals said.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 24 in Nevada.

By David Mullen, Ames Tribune

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man convicted on federal heroin charges

Large fight at Washington High School prompts police investigation

Iowa City police officer, fired for alleged drunken crash, appeals termination

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 5

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hundreds of 'Whip-It' containers found in Iowa City woman's car

It's time to debate men's right to control their reproductive organs

Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich's sentence

Mister Car Wash to open two new Cedar Rapids sites this week

Rising health care costs fuels Cedar Rapids tax levy topping new state cap

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.